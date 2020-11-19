Williamson County moves into Red Phase of COVID-19 response

Williamson County has moved into the Red Phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response. The Red Phase asks individuals to stay home as much as possible to limit potential exposure to the virus.

The Red Phase is part of WCCHD's color-coded chart for residents to help them understand the stages of risk and provide recommendations on how people can stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The risk-based guidelines set out four distinct stages of risk, from the lowest threat, Green/Minimal Community Spread, through the most serious, Red/Uncontrolled Community Spread, along with recommended behaviors for each stage.

Under Red, businesses and organizations are recommended to work remotely only where feasible. Residents are asked to stay home, stay safe, and to avoid all types of gatherings. Residents are also asked to avoid or postpone large events until the county moves back into the Yellow or Moderate Phase. Parks and recreation facilities are advised to prohibit gatherings and to require personal COVID-19 mitigation measures for individuals and families.

According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, there are an estimated 436 active cases of COVID-19, with an average of 126 cases added daily, as of Nov. 19. 41 of those cases are currently hospitalized, with 16 in the ICU and 5 on ventilators.

County Judge Bill Gravell acknowledged the change in a statement, saying that he has no plans to enact another stay-at-home order.

“The increasing transmission rate and movement into the WCCHD red phase is a great opportunity to remind people during this Thanksgiving season to wear a mask, wash hands frequently, and keep six feet of distance from others not in your household. While the number of cases has increased, other indicators, such as the hospitalization rate for our region, are below Governor Abbott’s threshold for adopting more stringent guidelines under Executive Order GA-32. Personal protective measures are the best way to keep ourselves and those we care about safe.”

