Williamson County plans how to use vaccine once it becomes available

While there’s still some time for a COVID vaccine to be finished, local governments aren’t wasting any time on how it will be used.

"Preparation is really what we do, that’s our business. We make plans so that were able to execute them should the need arise,” said Dr. Jeff Jarvis the Williamson county EMS medial director. He spoke to FOX 7 Austin about what the plans would be when a vaccine is finished.

“So far the feds and the state have come up with a priority list. At the top of the priority list there are those who are caring for sick people so first responders and healthcare providers, then the next group it’s going to be those at high risk particularly the elderly and those living in nursing homes, then the next phase would include critical infrastructure, then it’ll be high-risk general population, and then the general population,” said Dr. Jarvis.

In Williamson County, Dr. Jarvis said they are already working on plans to partner with private companies when they do eventually get the vaccine.

“The biggest issue is storage, if we have the Pfizer vaccine we’re gonna have to do quite a few additional steps just to make sure that the vaccine stays viable during the time we get it,” said Dr. Jarvis.

Because the vaccine is not finished Dr. Jarvis said he’s not even sure when Williamson County would get the vaccine when it does, he felt it might go to COVID hot spots first.

“Honestly it’s still up in the air as to when we will get it this. We’re trying to get the plans in place before we actually have access to the vaccine and the reason is as soon as the vaccine is available we want to have everything in place so that we can rapidly begin immunization,” said Dr. Jarvis.

For Williamson County, Dr. Jarvis says their main priority will be first responders and healthcare workers.

