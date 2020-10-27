Williamson County Brown Santa program now accepting applications

The Williamson County Brown Santa program is now accepting applications from families in need of assistance this holiday season. Families interested have until Friday, December 4th to apply.

The Williamson County Brown Santa program provides assistance to low-income families with children from ages 0 to 15 years old in Williamson County living outside the geographical city limits of any town or city within Williamson County that does not offer a similar program.

This year, due to the pandemic, only online applications will be accepted.

If you have questions or need help filling out an application, please call 512-943-1301 (Spanish) or 512-943-1402. Click here to apply.