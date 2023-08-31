Williamson County approves $560M budget, tax rate for 2023-24 fiscal year

Williamson County has approved its budget and county tax rate for the next fiscal year.

The total county budget comprises the general fund, road and bridge fund, and debt service fund. It totals $560 million.

The budget includes 45 new full-time positions, with the largest increase of new employees in public safety, including personnel for a new EMS station in Liberty Hill.

County commissioners also approved a 4 percent merit increase for civilian employees.

Law enforcement will receive step increases between 2 and 2.5 percent.

The next fiscal year's budget begins in October.