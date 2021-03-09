Williamson County businesses prepare for 100% capacity, lifting of mask mandate

Beginning Wednesday in Williamson County, people will have the choice to wear a mask or not when it comes to county buildings.

Businesses are also gearing up to open at full capacity after nearly a year of either opening at partial capacity or being closed altogether.

"I’m ready, we’re all ready. I just don’t want to put my staff in any danger so we are going to play it smart. We definitely need to get back to work we are getting lazy," said Sonya Holloway the owner of the Cedar Park Pub.

Beginning Wednesday, businesses like Holloway will be allowed to reopen back to 100% capacity. The last time this was the case, nearly 1 year ago. "I’m feeling good about it hopefully everybody will still want to wear masks you know but we’ll see how it works," said Holloway.

Holloway said it’s been a costly rollercoaster of shutdowns and restrictions for her business in the age of COVID-19. "It’s now tapping into my personal savings to keep it afloat but I don’t want to give up the pub that’s my life."

Williamson County plans to follow the governor’s recent order, which includes more than just capacity for businesses. It also lifts the mask mandate.

Businesses themselves still have the option to require masks.

While Holloway said her employees will still wear one, for customers it’s only encouraged. She’s hopeful people will be respectful and smart. "I don’t want people hugging the bartender we’re still gonna sterilize everything after people touch it," said Holloway.

Holloway said the capacity restrictions before made it difficult for the bar to make money to pay employees and that being closed was the cheaper option.

While Williamson County is following the governor's order they did state if hospitalization rates go about 15% for seven days in a row they may make changes.

