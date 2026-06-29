Williamson County deadly crash: Driver of semi-truck killed

The Brief Authorities are investigating a deadly two-car crash on SH 130 in Williamson County The crash involved a semi-truck that went over the side of an overpass Driver of semi-truck killed in crash The other car involved had three people inside, including two children



Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Williamson County on Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The backstory:

DPS said on Monday, June 29, around 12:51 p.m., troopers responded to a deadly two-car crash at the intersection of SH 130 and Chandler Road in Williamson County.

A preliminary investigation showed that an Audi SUV tried to turn left and hit a semi-truck with a trailer. The semi-truck then went off the overpass and landed onto the main lanes of southbound SH 130.

The driver of the semi-truck was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said.

The Audi SUV was occupied by the driver and two passengers who were children. All three were taken to a local hospital.

The southbound lanes of SH 130 will remain closed while troopers investigate the crash.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

"It seems like a near daily occurrence that there's some type of traffic accident on Chandler Road," says Keith, who lives nearby and frequents the area where the crash occurred.

He says semi-trucks and large vehicles are a common sight along the busy stretch of Chandler Road, due to the sort of stops many of them make in the area.

"Valero has a terminal, there are several concrete facilities, and then, of course, the dumps down there as well. The road is just littered with crosses. It's a pretty frequent occurrence. It's 60 miles an hour and those big trucks don't stop real fast," he said.

What you can do:

The roads are expected to be closed for some time and drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Texas DPS urges drivers to stay alert, avoid distractions, and watch for first responders working in the area.

Drivers are also reminded to slow down or move over for first responders, two trucks, and other vehicles displaying flashing lights.