More county EMS services available in Round Rock due to growth

Williamson County EMS is adding additional resources to Round Rock to address growth.

Starting Wednesday, Sept 6, there will be a second 24-hour ambulance and six medics available at the EMS station at 1781 E. Old Settlers Blvd, next to the county's J.B. and Hallie Jester Annex.

WilCo EMS is also partnering with the Round Rock Fire Department to put an ambulance at Station 6 at 2919 Joe Dimaggio Blvd by Dell Diamond.

The county says these changes and additions are part of a strategic plan to maintain excellent EMS coverage in partnership with the city of Round Rock. Call volume in the Round Rock area has increased by almost 30% over the past five years.

Williamson County EMS has 23 response resources throughout the county and 151 field providers.