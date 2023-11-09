Wilco EMS offering first free class on opioid dangers, naloxone use

Williamson County EMS will be offering its first free class to the public on the dangers of opioids and how to use naloxone in December.

The class will teach residents how to recognize the symptoms of an overdose and how to administer naloxone.

Residents can register online for the free hourlong class on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at EMS Headquarters at 3189 S.E. Inner Loop in Georgetown.

So far this year, EMS says it has submitted 105 presumed overdose cases for outreach to Bluebonnet Trails Community Services for outreach. For comparison, between July and Dec. 2022, EMS submitted 55 presumed overdose cases for outreach.

Williamson County EMS is also working to place naloxone in county and city buildings, schools, churches and other public buildings. So far, EMS has distributed 1168 boxes.

The next phase of deployment will be in the coming months and includes a Leave Behind Naloxone program, where EMS responders will be able to provide at-home naloxone and educational materials to individuals.