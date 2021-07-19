Williamson County enters red phase as delta variant spreads

Williamson County announced today that it has met the criteria to increase to its "Red Phase," one week after moving to "Orange." The criteria set by the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) for "Red Phase" was reached on July 17.

The color-based Phase Guidelines are not changes to local rules or regulations for businesses; they are guidelines for individual actions and behaviors based on levels of risk of exposure in the community, according to a press release from the county. It also noted that everyone should continue to follow any additional requirements of local businesses, venues, and schools regardless of vaccination status or stage.

The health district, which can not change the current local rules and regulations, is recommending the following for all - regardless of vaccination status:

Wear a mask to protect yourself and others and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Stay at least 6 feet from others who don’t live with you.

Avoid crowds. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19.

Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 infection. To find a vaccine location near you, visit www.vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish, or call 833-832-7067 for a referral to a local vaccine provider.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin requesting staffing help from state as COVID hospitalizations increase

Austin-Travis County moves to stage three COVID-19 risk guidelines

Austin-Travis County moves back to Stage 3 due to Delta variant cases

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter