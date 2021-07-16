Austin requesting staffing help from state as COVID hospitalizations increase

Hospitals in Travis County are experiencing a shortage of staff as COVID hospitalizations increase, according to Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes.

"Our ICU bed capacity is strained and largely this is due to the fact that we have a shortage of staff," said Dr. Walkes in an APH briefing on Thursday. "We are in the process of making a request to the state for help with additional staffing."

However, according to a spokesperson for Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White, and St. David’s HealthCare, the Austin-area hospitals are currently staffed appropriately.

"At this time, Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White, and St. David’s HealthCare have adequate staff to care for both COVID and non-COVID patients," a spokesperson said in a statement provided to FOX 7. "However, this is a fluid situation, and we are prepared to be flexible and responsive to the rapidly evolving conditions in our community and our sites of care."

But Dr. Cindy Zolnierek, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association, also addressed a potential shortage in hospitals statewide and said the reason is multi-faceted. "We’ve seen a lot of nurses that are part of the aging workforce who have decided they’re retiring, they’re exhausted, they’ve had enough and they’re exiting the workforce," she said.

Other contributing factors include hospitals losing nurses to higher-paying traveler assignments during the pandemic and a delayed process in onboarding new nurses.

"We haven’t really been keeping up with welcoming the new nursing workforce into the hospital setting and other clinical settings because it was so difficult to do during Covid," said Dr. Zolnierek.

Additionally, Dr. Zolnierek said some nurses - perhaps feeling overworked - have decided to cut back on their hours. "I think all of that combined with the increased demand really stresses the system again," she said.

Requesting help from the state is a strategy that has been utilized during peak pandemic periods. The state was allotted funding from the federal government and can partner with staffing agencies to recruit nurses. That could mean bringing on retired nurses or bringing in nurses from other parts of the country.

Dr. Walkes also suggested a plan to reopen infusion centers for monoclonal antibody therapy.

Those have been used in the past as an effective treatment in the early stages of the virus. However, they take additional time and resources. "But if we see the volume go up there may be a need to open them because that allows people to get early treatment that can be very effective," said Dr. Zolnierek.

The full statement from Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White, and St. David’s HealthCare can be read below:

"At this time, Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White and St. David’s HealthCare have adequate staff to care for both COVID and non-COVID patients. However, this is a fluid situation, and we are prepared to be flexible and responsive to the rapidly evolving conditions in our community and our sites of care.

It is important to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved for use in the U.S. are safe, effective and can reduce the risk of severe illness—and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any potential risks or side effects. Everyone in our community plays a critical role in keeping us safe from this virus, and the most effective way to protect each other is to get vaccinated—and to encourage others to do the same.

Masks also offer an added layer of protection. Those who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, as well as those who are considered high risk, should wear a mask to protect themselves and those who are unable to get a vaccine.

These initiatives will allow us to ensure we have the staff and beds available to continue providing the same level of exceptional care for our community."

