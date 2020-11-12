Williamson County moves into Orange Phase of COVID-19 response

Williamson County has moved into the Orange Phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response.

According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, there are an estimated 331 active cases of COVID-19, with an average of 68 cases added daily, as of Nov. 11. 37 of those cases are currently hospitalized, with 13 in the ICU and 5 on ventilators.

According to the Williamson County Cities and Health District, the rolling 7-day average for the rate of new reported infections, or incidence rate, has increased from 6.88 to 9.22 per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Due to this, the county has moved up to the Orange (high community spread) phase of its response.

County Judge Bill Gravell acknowledged the change in a statement, saying that he has no plans to enact another stay-at-home order.

“The Williamson County and Cities Health District makes recommendations based on the COVID-19 transmission rate to help residents understand the risks. The guidelines are suggested for planning, but are not requirements. Local guidance may be superseded by an Executive Order from Governor Abbott," said Gravell. "Each governing body is responsible for making decisions for their entity. As the County Judge, I have no plans to enact another stay home order. Williamson County trusts our residents to be smart and prudent. We know that they will take the appropriate measures to stay safe."

The Orange Phase is part of WCCHD's color-coded chart for residents to help them understand the stages of risk and provide recommendations on how people can stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The risk-based guidelines set out four distinct stages of risk, from the lowest threat, Green/Minimal Community Spread, through the most serious, Red/Uncontrolled Community Spread, along with recommended behaviors for each stage.

Under Orange, businesses and organizations are recommended to allow capacity up to the maximum allowed by Executive Order and require social distancing and masks. Residents are asked to avoid gatherings of over five people and to avoid or postpone large events until the county moves back into the Yellow or Moderate Phase. Parks and recreation facilities are advised to prohibit gatherings of over five people and required personal COVID-19 mitigation measures for individuals and families.

WCCHD also recommends that vulnerable individuals follow the COVID-19 mitigation recommendations for the next-highest phase, or in the case, the Red Phase, which asks individuals to stay home as much as possible to limit potential exposure to the virus.

