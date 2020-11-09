APH provides update as COVID-19 cases grow in Austin and Texas

Austin Public Health officials are providing an update on the coronavirus as the number of COVID-19 cases grow in Austin and the state nears the one million mark.

Texas reported more than 5,400 news cases of COVID-19 on Sunday (11/8) and the new numbers indicate that more than 956,000 cases have been reported in the Lone Star State.

More than 6,000 patients have been hospitalized and more than 18,000 have lost their lives to the coronavirus. An estimated 820,000 have recovered.

Locally, Austin-Travis County is reporting more than 1,200 active cases of COVID-19. More than 33,000 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

135 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 45 are in local intensive care units. 457 people have died and more than 31,000 have recovered.

Massive crowds forming near the Capitol over the weekend will likely be discussed during today's briefing. In the past, the agency has warned anyone in large crowds to get tested for the virus and recently urged those who attended Halloween gatherings to get tested.

Texas health officials say several areas across the state are seeing an increase in cases.

