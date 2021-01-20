Williamson County opens two COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites

Williamson County is making quick work of the COVID-19 vaccine doses they received Wednesday.

Two sites were opened in the county to help vaccinate residence and tackle their vaccine waitlist. "What I saw today was the beginning of hope," said County Judge Bill Gravell.

One is located in Sun City, the other at the Kelley Reeves Athletic Complex. "Within an hour we were putting shots in arms and in just the first three hours and 40 minutes at one site we did over 1000 vaccinations," said Gravell.

The county is working on tackling its COVID-19 vaccine waitlist which has more than 40,000 residents on it.

"Don’t be offended if you’re not called today tomorrow or next week just remember we have to take care of her most vulnerable population first," said Gravell.

These sites will only be open as long as the county has vaccine doses. On Wednesday they were given 6,000 doses and by the end of the day had already administered 2,000.

While the county is expecting to run out of these doses within 3 to 4 days, they’re hoping their organization shown this week will prove to the state that they can handle a larger number of doses.

"We’ve done really well with the first 6,000 and if they want to send us 30 or 60,000 next week we’re good with that," said Gravell.

