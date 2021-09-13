Williamson County Pct 3 Constable dies suddenly, says county

Kevin Stofle, the Williamson County constable for Precinct 3, has passed away suddenly, says the county.

To honor him, the Pct. 3 Constable's Office will be closed all week.

County Judge Bill Gravell released a statement on Stofle's passing, saying

"Kevin Stofle was one of the most honorable men I know. He was a man of integrity, truth, and character. He dedicated his life to serving others, which he did with courage and commitment. He was a role model for not only the deputies who served under him in the Precinct 3 Constable's Office, but those he taught or mentored along the way.

"More than a dedicated public servant, Kevin Stofle was a loyal son, brother, husband, and father. He was completely devoted to his family. The best way that we can honor the life of Kevin Stofle is to give his family time and space to grieve."

Williamson County Pct. 3 Constable Kevin Stofle (Williamson County)

Stofle had been appointed to the constable position in 2013 unanimously by the Williamson County Commissioner's Court. Before that, Stofle had served as the assistant chief of police with the Georgetown Police Department and was the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Georgetown. The county says that Stofle had more than 33 years in law enforcement.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter