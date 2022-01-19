Williamson County property tax payment deadline for 2021 approaching

Property owners in Williamson County have just over a week to pay their 2021 property taxes in order to avoid penalties and interest.

Property taxes must be paid in full by January 31.

The most common payment options include:

Mail payments to 904 S. Main St., Georgetown, TX, 78626

Payments made by check can be placed in any exterior drop box located at each office

Payments can be made by searching for your property online . Credit cards and e-checks are accepted but incur additional vendor fees

In-person at any location, make an appointment online

For a full list of payment choices, property owners can go online and click on PAYMENT OPTIONS.

The county says taxpayers are strongly encouraged to avoid the rush and pay before January 31. Placing payments in a USPS dropbox does not guarantee a postmark for that day and using a bank’s online bill pay could delay payment, both of which could result in additional penalties and interest. If paying on or near the last day, taxpayers are strongly encouraged to use the county's drop boxes or paying online.

For answers to many questions about property taxes, taxpayers can visit the County Tax Assessor-Collector’s website, email proptax@wilco.org or call 512-943-1601.

Tax Assessor-Collector offices are open at the following hours and locations:

Georgetown:

904 S. Main Street

Monday: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Round Rock:

1801 E. Old Settlers Boulevard, Suite 115

Monday: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Cedar Park:

350 Discovery Boulevard Suite 101

Monday: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Taylor:

412 Vance Street Suite 1

Monday: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

