Williamson County sees spike in behavioral health calls

Officials in Williamson County say there has been a significant increase in emergency behavioral healthcare service calls during the month of June.

The Williamson County Mobile Outreach Team (MOT), which focuses on those types of calls, says the call volume in June 2020 doubled from June 2019.

Officials say the increase is most likely for those seeking help due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced businesses to shut down, left people without jobs, forced families to balance work and family life at home, and caused uncertainty for many.

In order to provide assistance and some level of relief to behavioral health facilities and Texans alike, Texas Health and Human Services continue to run a COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line. The 24/7 free-line is a resource for residents to speak with mental health professionals who can help them deal with anxiety, depression, stress, grief, and worry.

Mental health professionals urge people undergoing any level of distress to seek support sooner rather than later. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line seven days a week at 833-986-1919. To contact the Williamson County MOT call (512) 864-8277.

Williams County has a list of resources residents can get assistance from during these trying times in an effort to help reduce the stress the pandemic may be causing. You can find it here.

