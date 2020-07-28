Williamson County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Austin man

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Austin man who has been reported missing.

Mark Yarbrough (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

WCSO says that late Monday evening, 63-year-old Mark Yarbrough failed to show up at his friend's home in Granger. His vehicle, along with his car keys and wallet, was found on his friend's property.

Anyone who has seen or knows his whereabouts is asked to call WCSO at 512-864-8344 or call 911. WCSO says he has no known medical conditions.