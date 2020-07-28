Inaugural Williamson County Fair & Rodeo rescheduled to 2021

The first-ever Williamson County Fair & Rodeo has been rescheduled to next year. The Williamson County Fair Association announced the fair and rodeo, previously scheduled for this October, will instead debut October 21-23, 2021.

“The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo is an event designed to bring together the entire Williamson County community to celebrate our agricultural heritage,” said WCFA president Scott Heselmeyer. “As much as we want to make that happen this fall, the board of directors has determined that the most responsible course of action for the community, our volunteers, and our sponsors is to reschedule the Inaugural Williamson County Fair and Rodeo for October 2021."

(FOX 7 Austin)

The association says it will continue efforts this fall toward programs that benefit youth in Williamson County. This will include continued planning of a youth livestock show and moving forward with a scholarship program.

The association will release more details in the future on these efforts.