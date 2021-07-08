Williamson County Tax Office lobby in Taylor closed July 15-20
TAYLOR, Texas - The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector's office says that its Taylor branch will be closed for maintance from July 15-20.
The office will resume normal working hours at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21.
During this time, residents who use this location are encouraged to:
- Visit the Round Rock tax office or the Georgetown tax office on Mondays 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Renew registration by mail, online, or in person at HEB Business Centers
- Pay property taxes by mail or use the Taylor office external drop box
For more information about property taxes or motor vehicle transactions, residents can visit the County Tax Assessor/Collector’s website or call 512-943-1601.
