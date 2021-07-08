Williamson County Tax Office lobby in Taylor closed July 15-20

The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector's office says that its Taylor branch will be closed for maintance from July 15-20.

The office will resume normal working hours at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

During this time, residents who use this location are encouraged to:

Visit the Round Rock tax office or the Georgetown tax office on Mondays 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Renew registration by mail, online , or in person at HEB Business Centers

Pay property taxes by mail or use the Taylor office external drop box

For more information about property taxes or motor vehicle transactions, residents can visit the County Tax Assessor/Collector’s website or call 512-943-1601.

