Turn in your ex for Valentine's Day, says Williamson County Pct 4 constable's office

The Brief A Williamson County constable is offering a "Valentine's Day special" encouraging residents to turn in their exes. A constable's lieutenant said a lot of the tips involve illegal dumping and some are about child support. Several other agencies have done similar posts.



If Valentine's Day is giving you bad memories of your ex, you can feel better about yourself and help bring justice. The Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is having some fun with the holiday.

What we know:

In a Facebook post, the Constable's Office says:

"Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Did they illegally dump on one of our beautiful county roads? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest.



This Valentine’s Day Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations (The famous WilCo Gray Bar motel) along with professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.



We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don't blame you, this offer is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!"

If you have information on someone with warrants from a different jurisdiction, the Constable's Office will let the right officials know.

What they're saying:

Lt. Mike Pendley made the Facebook post.

"Just something to have some fun with it, but still tell people that, 'hey, if you got a tip on something, let us know, we're out here to handle it,'" he said.

He says a lot of the tips involve illegal dumping.

"It's awesome to have the community out there with their eyes on all that stuff and sending us that so we can go target those areas and get it looked at," Pendley said.

Some are about child support. One tipster even turned in a person with multiple felony warrants in a different county.

Several other agencies have done similar posts. Precinct 4 makes posts like these every so often.

"It does create some camaraderie with the community. It lets them know that, 'hey, they're human there, and we can reach out to them if we need something,'" Pendley said.

Local perspective:

We asked some people in Williamson County if they would turn in their ex.

"Maybe, because I mean it's best to get it over with. If I got a warrant, I would rather go and get it over with," Frank Fisher said.

"It's kind of crazy if you ask me. My opinion is if you have an ex that has a warrant, just leave it alone. Don't get involved. This is simple as that. Are you really going to be that sour about your ex? Move on," Dennis Arias said.