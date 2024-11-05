How to check voting wait times in Williamson County

Today is Election Day. The polls in Williamson County are open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sometimes the most convenient voting location may not be the fastest. Remember, voters registered in Williamson County can vote at any voting location in Williamson County.

To find the nearest vote center for you and to see what the expected wait time is, click here.

Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

The FOX 7 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Williamson County Voting Locations

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex 10211 W Parmer Ln Conference Room Austin 78717

Anderson Mill Limited District 11500 El Salido Pkwy Room A / B Austin 78750

Courtyard Austin Lakeline 12833 Ranch Road 620 N Cedar Room Austin 78750

Gateway Church 7104 McNeil Dr Main Lobby Austin 78729

Champions School of Real Estate 13801 Ranch Rd 620 N Ste 100 Sycamore Room Austin 78717

Harmony School of Endeavor 13415 N FM 620 Gymnasium Austin 78717

Hartﬁeld Performing Arts Center 5800 McNeil Dr Lobby Austin 78729

Rattan Creek Park Community Center 7617 Elkhorn Mountain Trl Great Room Austin 78729

Spicewood Springs Library 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd Meeting Room Austin 78759

St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church 9500 Neenah Ave Portable Bldg 1 & 2 Austin 78717

Bethany United Methodist Church 10010 Anderson Mill Rd D105 Ministry Center Austin 78750

Pinballz Lake Creek 13729 Research Blvd Purple Room Austin 78750

Bartlett City Hall 140 W Clark St Council Chambers Bartlett 76511

The Sanctuary of Cedar Park 3600 E Whitestone Multi-Purpose Room Cedar Park 78613

The Springs Healthcare & Rehabilitation 1500 Cottonwood Creek Trail The Lobby Cedar Park 78613

Cedar Park Randalls 1400 Cypress Creek Rd Deli Seating Area Cedar Park 78613

Cedar Park Recreation Center 1435 Main St Brazos, Colorado, San Gabriel Rooms Cedar Park 78613

ACC Cypress Creek 1555 Cypress Creek Rd Bldg 1000, Multipurpose Room 1102 Cedar Park 78613

Staybridge Suites Cedar Park 1110 Arrow Point Dr Boardroom Cedar Park 78613

LISD Child Nutrition Services 1900 Cougar Country Dr Room 203 Cedar Park 78613

Reagan Elementary School 1700 E Park St Gymnasium Cedar Park 78613

Hyatt Place Austin 1315 E New Hope Dr Meeting Space 1 Cedar Park 78613

Treasure of the Hills Senior Center 408 Ridgewood Dr TV Room Cedar Park 78613

Islamic Center of Brushy Creek 1950 Brushy Creek Rd Main Hall, Old Bldg Cedar Park 78613

St Peter's Church of Coupland 108 Wathen St Fellowship Hall Coupland 78615

Florence City Hall 851 FM 970 Council Chambers Florence 76527

Andice Community Center 6600 FM 970 Classroom Florence 76527

Georgetown Annex 100 Wilco Way HR108 Georgetown 78626

Carver Center for Families 1200 W 17th St Brightwell Room Georgetown 78626

Georgetown City Hall 808 Martin Luther King Jr St Community Room Georgetown 78626

Georgetown ISD Technology Building 603 Lakeway Dr Conference Room Georgetown 78628

Hammerlun Center for Leadership and Learning 507 E University Ave Cafeteria Georgetown 78626

Georgetown Randalls 5721 Williams Dr Deli Seating Area Georgetown 78633

The Oaks Community Center - Sun City 301 Del Webb Blvd Oaks Room Georgetown 78633

City of Georgetown Fire Station #6 6700 Williams Dr Community Room Georgetown 78633

Wilco Central Maintenance Facility 3151 SE Inner Loop Training Room Georgetown 78626

First Baptist Church of Georgetown 1333 W University Ave Worship Center Foyer Georgetown 78626

The Delaney at Georgetown Village 359 Village Commons Blvd Great Hall Georgetown 78628

Southwestern University 1001 Southwestern Blvd Howry Center Georgetown 78626

Northstar Georgetown 2401 Westinghouse Rd Great Room Georgetown 78626

Heritage Baptist Church 1601 FM 971 Room 102 & 103 Georgetown 78626

Emmaus Church of Georgetown 5060 E Hwy 29 Atrium Georgetown 78626

Granger Brethren Church 306 W Broadway St Fellowship Hall Granger 76530

Hutto ISD Admin Building 200 College St Boardroom Hutto 78634

New Hope Christian Church 9850 FM 1660 South Worship Center Hutto 78634

Wilco Hutto Annex 321 Ed Schmidt Blvd Suite 200 Hutto 78634

Jarrell Memorial Park Community Center 1651 CR 305 Community Center Jarrell 76537

Sonterra MUD 510 Sonterra Blvd Clubhouse Jarrell 76537

Cool Water MUD Clubhouse 401 Fighting Seabees Run Clubhouse Jarrell 76537

Larkspur Elementary School 424 Rusk Bluff Ave Gymnasium Leander 78641

Tarvin Elementary School 1280 Logan Del Way Gymnasium Leander 78641

Danielson Middle School 1061 Collaborative Way Lecture Room Leander 78641

Leander Public Library 1011 S Bagdad Rd Annex building Leander 78641

Pat Bryson Municipal Hall 201 N Brushy St Council Chambers Leander 78641

Stiles Middle School 3250 Barley Rd Gymnasium Leander 78641

Park at Crystal Falls 7860 183A Clubhouse, Phase Two Leander 78641

First Baptist Church Leander 10000 FM 2243 Gymnasium Leander 78641

Santa Rita Ranch 175 Elizabeth Park Blvd Ranch House Liberty Hill 78642

Liberty Hill High School 16500 W SH 29 Lobby Liberty Hill 78642

Liberty Hill ISD Gym Annex 301 Forrest St Gymnasium Liberty Hill 78642

Legacy Ranch High School 450 CR 258 Athletic Entrance Lobby Liberty Hill 78642

Brushy Creek MUD Community Center 16318 Great Oaks Dr Garden & Red Gym Round Rock 78681

Round Rock Presbyterian Church 4010 Sam Bass Rd Fellowship Hall Round Rock 78681

Fern Bluff MUD Community Center 7320 Wyoming Springs Dr Canyon Room Round Rock 78681

Park at Siena 6901 Co Rd 110 Clubhouse Round Rock 78665

Round Rock Sports Center 2400 Chisholm Trl Tournament Room Round Rock 78664

Embassy Suites Round Rock 270 Bass Pro Dr Bluebell Room Round Rock 78665

Forest Creek Elementary School 3505 Forest Creek Dr Portable 076 Round Rock 78664

Palm Valley Lutheran Church 2500 E Palm Valley Blvd Back Porch Bldg Round Rock 78665

Wilco Jester Annex 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd Anderson & Harrell Rooms Round Rock 78664

Allen R Baca Center 301 W Bagdad Ave Building 2, Grand Room Round Rock 78664

Round Rock Randalls 2051 Gattis School Rd Deli Seating Area Round Rock 78664

Radiant Church 1205 Round Rock Ave Ste 109 The Living Room Round Rock 78681

Wingate by Wyndham 1209 N IH 35 High Tech Room Round Rock 78664

Cedar Ridge High School Auditorium 2801 Gattis School Rd Auditorium Lobby Round Rock 78664

Texas State University Round Rock 1555 University Blvd Avery Bldg Room 256 Round Rock 78665

Sleep Inn & Suites 1980 S IH 35 Meeting Room Round Rock 78681

Taylor ISD Event Center 3101 N Main St Event Center Taylor 76574

Wilco Expo Center 5350 Bill Picket Trl Ron Morrison Meeting Room Taylor 76574

Taylor City Hall 400 Porter St Auditorium Taylor 76574

Walburg Community Center 4000 FM 972 Open Area Walburg 78626

Community Bible Church of Weir 315 FM 1105 Fellowship Hall Weir 78626

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.