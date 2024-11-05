How to check voting wait times in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Today is Election Day. The polls in Williamson County are open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Sometimes the most convenient voting location may not be the fastest. Remember, voters registered in Williamson County can vote at any voting location in Williamson County.
To find the nearest vote center for you and to see what the expected wait time is, click here.
Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.
Williamson County Voting Locations
Austin
- Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex 10211 W Parmer Ln Conference Room Austin 78717
- Anderson Mill Limited District 11500 El Salido Pkwy Room A / B Austin 78750
- Courtyard Austin Lakeline 12833 Ranch Road 620 N Cedar Room Austin 78750
- Gateway Church 7104 McNeil Dr Main Lobby Austin 78729
- Champions School of Real Estate 13801 Ranch Rd 620 N Ste 100 Sycamore Room Austin 78717
- Harmony School of Endeavor 13415 N FM 620 Gymnasium Austin 78717
- Hartﬁeld Performing Arts Center 5800 McNeil Dr Lobby Austin 78729
- Rattan Creek Park Community Center 7617 Elkhorn Mountain Trl Great Room Austin 78729
- Spicewood Springs Library 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd Meeting Room Austin 78759
- St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church 9500 Neenah Ave Portable Bldg 1 & 2 Austin 78717
- Bethany United Methodist Church 10010 Anderson Mill Rd D105 Ministry Center Austin 78750
- Pinballz Lake Creek 13729 Research Blvd Purple Room Austin 78750
Bartlet
- Bartlett City Hall 140 W Clark St Council Chambers Bartlett 76511
Cedar Park
- The Sanctuary of Cedar Park 3600 E Whitestone Multi-Purpose Room Cedar Park 78613
- The Springs Healthcare & Rehabilitation 1500 Cottonwood Creek Trail The Lobby Cedar Park 78613
- Cedar Park Randalls 1400 Cypress Creek Rd Deli Seating Area Cedar Park 78613
- Cedar Park Recreation Center 1435 Main St Brazos, Colorado, San Gabriel Rooms Cedar Park 78613
- ACC Cypress Creek 1555 Cypress Creek Rd Bldg 1000, Multipurpose Room 1102 Cedar Park 78613
- Staybridge Suites Cedar Park 1110 Arrow Point Dr Boardroom Cedar Park 78613
- LISD Child Nutrition Services 1900 Cougar Country Dr Room 203 Cedar Park 78613
- Reagan Elementary School 1700 E Park St Gymnasium Cedar Park 78613
- Hyatt Place Austin 1315 E New Hope Dr Meeting Space 1 Cedar Park 78613
- Treasure of the Hills Senior Center 408 Ridgewood Dr TV Room Cedar Park 78613
- Islamic Center of Brushy Creek 1950 Brushy Creek Rd Main Hall, Old Bldg Cedar Park 78613
Coupland
- St Peter's Church of Coupland 108 Wathen St Fellowship Hall Coupland 78615
Florence
- Florence City Hall 851 FM 970 Council Chambers Florence 76527
- Andice Community Center 6600 FM 970 Classroom Florence 76527
Georgetown
- Georgetown Annex 100 Wilco Way HR108 Georgetown 78626
- Carver Center for Families 1200 W 17th St Brightwell Room Georgetown 78626
- Georgetown City Hall 808 Martin Luther King Jr St Community Room Georgetown 78626
- Georgetown ISD Technology Building 603 Lakeway Dr Conference Room Georgetown 78628
- Hammerlun Center for Leadership and Learning 507 E University Ave Cafeteria Georgetown 78626
- Georgetown Randalls 5721 Williams Dr Deli Seating Area Georgetown 78633
- The Oaks Community Center - Sun City 301 Del Webb Blvd Oaks Room Georgetown 78633
- City of Georgetown Fire Station #6 6700 Williams Dr Community Room Georgetown 78633
- Wilco Central Maintenance Facility 3151 SE Inner Loop Training Room Georgetown 78626
- First Baptist Church of Georgetown 1333 W University Ave Worship Center Foyer Georgetown 78626
- The Delaney at Georgetown Village 359 Village Commons Blvd Great Hall Georgetown 78628
- Southwestern University 1001 Southwestern Blvd Howry Center Georgetown 78626
- Northstar Georgetown 2401 Westinghouse Rd Great Room Georgetown 78626
- Heritage Baptist Church 1601 FM 971 Room 102 & 103 Georgetown 78626
- Emmaus Church of Georgetown 5060 E Hwy 29 Atrium Georgetown 78626
Granger
- Granger Brethren Church 306 W Broadway St Fellowship Hall Granger 76530
Hutto
- Hutto ISD Admin Building 200 College St Boardroom Hutto 78634
- New Hope Christian Church 9850 FM 1660 South Worship Center Hutto 78634
- Wilco Hutto Annex 321 Ed Schmidt Blvd Suite 200 Hutto 78634
Jarrell
- Jarrell Memorial Park Community Center 1651 CR 305 Community Center Jarrell 76537
- Sonterra MUD 510 Sonterra Blvd Clubhouse Jarrell 76537
- Cool Water MUD Clubhouse 401 Fighting Seabees Run Clubhouse Jarrell 76537
Leander
- Larkspur Elementary School 424 Rusk Bluff Ave Gymnasium Leander 78641
- Tarvin Elementary School 1280 Logan Del Way Gymnasium Leander 78641
- Danielson Middle School 1061 Collaborative Way Lecture Room Leander 78641
- Leander Public Library 1011 S Bagdad Rd Annex building Leander 78641
- Pat Bryson Municipal Hall 201 N Brushy St Council Chambers Leander 78641
- Stiles Middle School 3250 Barley Rd Gymnasium Leander 78641
- Park at Crystal Falls 7860 183A Clubhouse, Phase Two Leander 78641
- First Baptist Church Leander 10000 FM 2243 Gymnasium Leander 78641
Liberty Hill
- Santa Rita Ranch 175 Elizabeth Park Blvd Ranch House Liberty Hill 78642
- Liberty Hill High School 16500 W SH 29 Lobby Liberty Hill 78642
- Liberty Hill ISD Gym Annex 301 Forrest St Gymnasium Liberty Hill 78642
- Legacy Ranch High School 450 CR 258 Athletic Entrance Lobby Liberty Hill 78642
Round Rock
- Brushy Creek MUD Community Center 16318 Great Oaks Dr Garden & Red Gym Round Rock 78681
- Round Rock Presbyterian Church 4010 Sam Bass Rd Fellowship Hall Round Rock 78681
- Fern Bluff MUD Community Center 7320 Wyoming Springs Dr Canyon Room Round Rock 78681
- Park at Siena 6901 Co Rd 110 Clubhouse Round Rock 78665
- Round Rock Sports Center 2400 Chisholm Trl Tournament Room Round Rock 78664
- Embassy Suites Round Rock 270 Bass Pro Dr Bluebell Room Round Rock 78665
- Forest Creek Elementary School 3505 Forest Creek Dr Portable 076 Round Rock 78664
- Palm Valley Lutheran Church 2500 E Palm Valley Blvd Back Porch Bldg Round Rock 78665
- Wilco Jester Annex 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd Anderson & Harrell Rooms Round Rock 78664
- Allen R Baca Center 301 W Bagdad Ave Building 2, Grand Room Round Rock 78664
- Round Rock Randalls 2051 Gattis School Rd Deli Seating Area Round Rock 78664
- Radiant Church 1205 Round Rock Ave Ste 109 The Living Room Round Rock 78681
- Wingate by Wyndham 1209 N IH 35 High Tech Room Round Rock 78664
- Cedar Ridge High School Auditorium 2801 Gattis School Rd Auditorium Lobby Round Rock 78664
- Texas State University Round Rock 1555 University Blvd Avery Bldg Room 256 Round Rock 78665
- Sleep Inn & Suites 1980 S IH 35 Meeting Room Round Rock 78681
Taylor
- Taylor ISD Event Center 3101 N Main St Event Center Taylor 76574
- Wilco Expo Center 5350 Bill Picket Trl Ron Morrison Meeting Room Taylor 76574
- Taylor City Hall 400 Porter St Auditorium Taylor 76574
Walburg
- Walburg Community Center 4000 FM 972 Open Area Walburg 78626
Weir
- Community Bible Church of Weir 315 FM 1105 Fellowship Hall Weir 78626
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
