Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic and Fireworks being held at Q2 Stadium

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic and Fireworks is back!

Willie Nelson is bringing this year's star-studded line up to the new Q2 Stadium in North Austin. The event will feature Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & the Dukes, and Asleep at the Wheel.

Doors open at 11 a.m. with the music starting at noon.

Willie Nelson has performed and brought other artists together on the Fourth of July since the 1970s. The annual tradition was forced to go virtual in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

This is the first year the annual event is being held at Q2 Stadium, the home of Austin FC.

You can click here to buy tickets to the Independence Day event.