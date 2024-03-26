Willie Nelson's 4th of July picnic to move to New Jersey

article

Willie Nelson's annual 4th of July picnic will not be returning to Austin this year, and instead will be taking place in the Philadelphia area for the first time ever.

The star-studded concert event is scheduled for July 4, 2024, at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, against the backdrop of some of America’s most storied landmarks.

Willie Nelson himself will headline the event and will be joined by Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples, and Celisse.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 28, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, click here.