Winter emergency preparedness kits available at City of Austin utility centers

City of Austin agencies are coming together to help Austinites prepare for winter.

Austin Water, Austin Energy, Austin Resource Recovery and the city's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are providing resources, tips and various items to help residents take steps now to prepare.

Residents can pick up meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets at City of Austin Utility Customer Service Centers (UCSC) this week:

Tuesday Dec. 5: UCSC North at 8716 Research Blvd, Ste 115

Wednesday Dec. 6: UCSC East at 2800 Webberville Road

Thursday, Dec. 7: UCSC South at 1901 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste 100

Supplies will be available from 8 a.m. to noon or while they last.

Residents are also urged to tune in for emergency alerts by:

Downloading the Ready Central Texas mobile app

Signing up for Emergency Alerts at WarnCentralTexas.org

Registering for Austin Energy’s Outage Alerts by texting REG to 287846

Bookmarking COAUtilities.com, austinwater.org, austinenergy.com and outagemap.austinenergy.com

Signing up for Austin Water’s My ATX Water customer portal

Saving Austin Water’s 24-Hour Emergency Hotline number, 512-972-1000, Option 1

More information on winter weather safety, building a shelter-in-place kit and staying safe is available at ReadyCentralTexas.org.