Winter weather causes big problems for Central Texas animal shelters

The brutal winter weather in Central Texas is also causing big problems for local animal shelters.

Both Austin Pets Alive and the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter say they could really use the public's help.

APA lost power early Monday morning, and it was finally restored Wednesday. Fortunately, they have generators to power space heaters and keep their animals warm, but they are also dealing with busted pipes and are currently without running water.

"Right now, we're collecting donations of bottled water - if people can get it to us - to make sure our animals have water and our people have water," said Stephanie Bilbro with APA. "We have a supplemental diesel heater that runs on diesel fuel. So, we are needing donations of diesel fuel - that can be dropped off at our facility - because we have so few staff here right now, they can't run and go find gas."

While WCRAS briefly lost power Wednesday, fortunately, the shelter does have electricity and water. "We have certain donations that we would be very interested in the public helping us with and those are towels, paper lunch bags, and blankets," said April Peiffer with WCRAS.

When WCRAS opens Saturday, the shelter says it will desperately need adopters and fosters to make room for new intakes.

APA says it will need monetary donations to help with repairs to their facility.