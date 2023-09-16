Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin prison escapee arrested in Alexandria

September 18, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Police arrested a fugitive who escaped from Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center in Oneida, Wisconsin in Alexandria.

The escapee has been identified as 38-year-old Dustin Bone. According to police, they utilized a license plate reader to locate and apprehend Bone, who was driving a stolen vehicle. 

Police say Bone was a wanted fugitive who escaped from a Wisconsin facility on September 11, 2023. He was successfully taken into custody on September 15. 

"This arrest is a great example of how we use the newest technology tools in our continued effort to keep our community safe," said Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes.

Bone was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to seven years in state prison in 2016. He is currently being held in the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center.