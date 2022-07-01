Wisconsin's 1st monkeypox case identified, state health officials say

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) identified on Thursday, June 30 the first confirmed case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, in a resident of Dane County.

A news release says the patient is currently isolating and the risk remains low for the general public. As of June 30, there have been 396 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases in the United States due to this outbreak. DHS, federal, state, and local partners are working closely together to investigate and monitor the current monkeypox outbreak.

Officials say monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It is typically characterized by a new, unexplained rash and skin lesions. Other early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes. Recently identified cases have developed skin lesions in the genital, groin, and anal regions that might be confused with rashes caused by common diseases such as herpes and syphilis.

RELATED: HERE'S WHO SHOULD GET VACCINES FOR MONKEYPOX

Digitally-colorized electron microscopic (EM) image depicting a monkeypox virion (virus particle), obtained from a clinical sample associated with a 2003 prairie dog outbreak, published June 6, 2022. The image depicts a thin section image from a huma Expand

Most people with monkeypox recover in two to four weeks without needing treatment. However, vaccinations and antiviral medications can be used to prevent and treat monkeypox. People who had known exposure to someone with monkeypox should talk with a doctor or nurse to learn if they are eligible to receive a vaccine. This includes people who were specifically identified as someone who had close or intimate in-person contact with someone with the characteristic monkeypox rash or someone with a probable or confirmed monkeypox diagnosis.

RELATED: WHO CONSIDERS DECLARING MONKEYPOX A GLOBAL HEALTH EMERGENCY

It is important to know that monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. The virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, sustained skin-to-skin contact, and contact with items that have been contaminated with the fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox. Anyone can develop and spread this disease after being exposed to the virus. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that most cases of monkeypox in the U.S. have occurred among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (MSM).

Prevention

To prevent the spread of monkeypox, DHS encourages all Wisconsinites to be aware of the following:

Know the symptoms and risk factors of monkeypox.

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who are showing a rash or skin sores. Don’t touch the rash or scabs, and don’t kiss, hug, cuddle, have sex, or share items such as eating utensils or bedding with someone with monkeypox.

In jurisdictions with known monkeypox spread, participating in activities with close, personal, skin-to-skin contact may pose a higher risk of exposure.

If you were recently exposed to the virus, contact a doctor or nurse to talk about whether you need a vaccine to prevent disease. Monitor your health for fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash, and contact a health care provider if any of those occur. If you become ill, avoid contact with others until you receive health care.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News