Woman armed with handgun robs South Austin Dollar General

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who robbed a Dollar General in South Austin.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 17 at around 10:01 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 9600 Menchaca Road.

Police say the woman pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the store.

The suspect is described as a Black female, believed to be 25–35 years of age and about 5' to 5'4" tall. She is believed to be about 200–250 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black head covering underneath the hood, black pants, black shoes, white socks, white/silver and black backpack, and armed with a black and silver handgun.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.