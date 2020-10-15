Woman arrested for assault after striking child with hanger in Houston

article

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 deputies arrested Takeysha McMillion for allegedly assaulting a juvenile.

On Thursday, Oct. 15 around 2 a.m., deputies responded to the 13800 block of Beckwith Drive in Houston after receiving a call about a disturbance.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

After an investigation, it was discovered that McMillon used a coat hanger to repeatedly strike her juvenile relative as a punishment for school misconduct.

Constable Deputies observed various injuries to the child's arms.

McMillion was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Injury to a Child.

Advertisement

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

Her bond and court information have not been set at this time, per Harris County Constable Mark Herman.