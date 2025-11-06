Woman assaults victim in North Austin H-E-B robbery: APD

The Brief APD looking for suspect in H-E-B robbery It happened at the H-E-B at 12407 N. Mopac EXPY in North Austin on Oct. 23 APD said the suspect assaulted a victim during the incident



Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in an H-E-B robbery in North Austin last month.

What we know:

Austin police said on Thursday, Oct. 23, around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at H-E-B at 12407 N. Mopac EXPY.

The suspect tried to steal merch inside the store. A victim confronted the suspect and the suspect then assaulted the victim.

The suspect was described as a Black woman, about 30 years old, 5'2', bald and with a heavy build.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue shorts, and light green running shoes.

The suspect's car was described as a black Toyota.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.