Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after Labor Day crash

The Brief Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after her friend dies in a crash Sonia Ramos was driving when her car hit another car on East Ben White Boulevard



A woman has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash on Labor Day.

The backstory:

The crash happened in the 5200 block of East Ben White Boulevard eastbound on September 1 at around 9:46 p.m.

The Austin Police Department says its officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles.

Sonia Ramos

The driver of one of the vehicles, 21-year-old Sonia Ramos, was arrested and charged for intoxication manslaughter.

The passenger in the same vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Sheyla Alejandra Mascorro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By the numbers:

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 71st fatal crash of 2025, resulting in 75 fatalities.

On the date of this crash in 2024, 59 fatal crashes resulted in 64 deaths.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

Dig deeper:

Court documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin state that Ramos told the responding officer that she was driving her car in the middle lane of East Ben White Boulevard and her friend Mascorro was in the front passenger seat, dancing, with half her body out of the window.

The documents state that Ramos said she switched to the left lane and that's when she rear ended another vehicle.

The people in the other vehicle that was hit were not on scene at the time law enforcement arrived, the documents state.