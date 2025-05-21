Woman charged for killing 1 pedestrian, injuring 2 others in downtown Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman turned herself in following a deadly pedestrian crash in downtown Austin, police said.
Lily Bao Do, 28, was charged with collision involving death and collision involving injury.
The backstory:
Police said on May 11, around 4:59 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a car and three pedestrians in the 700 block of E 7th St. The car involved did not stop and render aid.
Two pedestrians had minor injuries, but the third pedestrian had serious injuries. All were taken to a local hospital.
The third pedestrian, later identified as 20-year-old Erica Garza, died from her injuries on May 16.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department