Expand / Collapse search

Woman charged for killing 1 pedestrian, injuring 2 others in downtown Austin crash

By
Published  May 21, 2025 2:17pm CDT
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin
article

Lily Bao Do, 28 

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman turned herself in following a deadly pedestrian crash in downtown Austin, police said.

Lily Bao Do, 28, was charged with collision involving death and collision involving injury. 

Related

Woman killed in deadly hit-and-run in Downtown Austin
article

Woman killed in deadly hit-and-run in Downtown Austin

A pedestrian died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on May 11, around 4:59 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a car and three pedestrians in the 700 block of E 7th St. The car involved did not stop and render aid.

Two pedestrians had minor injuries, but the third pedestrian had serious injuries. All were taken to a local hospital.

The third pedestrian, later identified as 20-year-old Erica Garza, died from her injuries on May 16.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department

DowntownCrime and Public Safety