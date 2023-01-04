Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336.

Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.

The driver of the Jeep, Esther Lopez Sosa, 24, died at the scene. A ten-year-old and a 15-year-old in the Jeep were taken to hospitals with injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it wants to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear your safety belt.