Expand / Collapse search

Woman dead, teen injured in wreck on Hwy 290

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Manor
FOX 7 Austin

Woman dead, teen injured in wreck on Hwy 290

The wreck happened just before 10:30 p.m. on December 7 on Hwy 290 and FM 973.

MANOR, Texas - Manor police are investigating a crash that killed one woman and injured a teen.

This happened shortly before 10:30 on December 7 on Hwy 290 and FM 973.

Manor police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them rolled over.

The driver of the car that rolled, a 20-year-old Hispanic woman, died at the scene.

The other driver, a 17-year-old Hispanic girl, was flown to the hospital.

Traffic on the eastbound lanes of Hwy 290 had to be shut down for hours as police investigated what led up to the crash.

RECENT COVERAGE: Baseball community rallies behind 7-year-old in hospital following crash