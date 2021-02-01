Woman dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Killeen crash

A woman is dead after Killeen police say she struck a car Saturday night.

KPD says that officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Fort Hood Street just before 10 p.m. Jan. 30 to respond to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. When they arrived, they found a woman lying unconscious in the roadway.

The investigation so far has revealed that a white Harley Davidson, driven by 36-year-old Marla Harris, was traveling south on SH 195 at an unsafe speed when a black Nissan Versa failed to yield right-of-way at a stop sign and entered an intersection in front of the motorcycle. KPD says the motorcycle struck the left front quarter panel of the car and Harris was ejected.

Harris, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead.

KPD says the investigation is still ongoing.

