Woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Killeen

A woman has died in the hospital from injuries she sustained in a crash in Killeen, police say.

The Killeen Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of S. Fort Hood Road just after 6 a.m. Oct. 9 to respond to a two-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra with serious damage. The driver of the Hyundai, later identified as 26-year-old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Killeen Fire Department, says KPD.

Lopez was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition where she later died. Her passenger was treated and released at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the Ford was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

KPD says a preliminary investigation shows the Ford was traveling south on the inside northbound lane when it struck the Hyundai traveling north in the same lane.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.