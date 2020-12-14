Woman in custody after police find two stolen vehicles at Killeen home

A woman is in custody after Killeen police say they found two stolen vehicles and other stolen items at a home in Northeast Killeen.

Killeen police say they were contacted by the Travis County Sheriff's Office to help locate a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracker out of their agency. The tracker showed the vehicle was parked in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Nolan Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Patrol officers arrived at the home and saw the stolen vehicle parked in the backyard, with another vehicle parked in the driveway that turned out to be stolen out of Copperas Cove.

Killeen police say a search warrant was then secured for the home and officers found two stolen firearms out of Harker Heights, narcotics, the keys to the stolen vehicles, and a large amount of identifying information.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The home was occupied by two women and a child. One of the women, identified as 28-year-old Chelsea Smith, was found to have five outstanding warrants for burglary of a vehicle and one for debit/credit card abuse from the Belton, Nolanville and Harker Heights police departments.

Advertisement

Smith was transported to the Bell County Jail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE KILLEEN NEWS