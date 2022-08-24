Woman injured following shooting in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A woman was injured in a shooting in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon.
Georgetown police said the reported shooting happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Dr. A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
Police spoke with a man inside the home at the time of the shooting.
The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.
No other information has been released.
