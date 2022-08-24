Expand / Collapse search

Woman injured following shooting in Georgetown

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A woman was injured in a shooting in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon.

Georgetown police said the reported shooting happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Dr. A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Police spoke with a man inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

No other information has been released.

