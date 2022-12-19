Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin

A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said.

Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard SVRD.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with a passenger. Both were taken to a hospital. Rodriguez died a short time later.

Preliminary information shows that Rodriguez tried to enter the on-ramp for WB 290 but struck a concrete wall for unknown reasons.

Anyone with information on this crash, should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 108th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 112 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 108 fatal crashes resulting in 117 deaths.