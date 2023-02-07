Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin.

Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling with a passenger, 65-year-old Flores Sifuentes, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Flores Sifuentes was taken to a hospital, where she died on January 30.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 6th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in six fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2022, there were a total of four fatal crashes that resulted in five deaths.