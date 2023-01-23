Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon.
Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd.
When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in the crash. She was later died from her injuries.
Three other people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said around 5:45 p.m., all lanes of US 79 near AW Grimes Blvd. were reopened.