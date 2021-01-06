Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot, killed after pro-Trump protesters charged US Capitol identified

By Lindsay Watts
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
Ashli Babbit (Family Photo: Facebook)

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman who was shot and killed after pro-Trump protesters charged the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday has been identified as 14-year Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbit, of San Diego.

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke with Babbit's mother-in-law on Wednesday evening. 

"I really don’t know why she decided to do this," Babbit's mother-in-law told Watts. 

Babbit and her husband owned a business in San Diego. Her husband did not come to D.C., Watts reports.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. as the situation escalated inside and outside of the Capitol building when Congress began counting the Electoral College votes

Babbit was later pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

D.C. police have not yet confirmed the circumstances of the shooting.