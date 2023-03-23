Woman shot multiple times in East Austin homicide, APD says

Austin police say a woman who died in a homicide in East Austin appeared to have been shot multiple times.

The woman called police just after 9 p.m. on March 22 to say she had been shot inside of her apartment in the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive.

When police arrived at the Fort Branch at Truman's Landing Apartments they found the woman inside and performed lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at 10:08 p.m.

The victim was a Black female in her late 20s.

If anyone has information, call APD's homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crimestoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.