Woman struck, killed after car hydroplaned into her on Ed Bluestein Blvd

A woman was killed after she was struck by a car that hydroplaned into her on Ed Bluestein Boulevard in Southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said officers responded to the crash in the 500 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd around 3:16 p.m. April 25.

A Toyota Corolla had been traveling southbound when it hydroplaned, struck the inside guardrail and came to a stop. After the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Kassie Leigh Wolin, got out of her car, a Mercedes hydroplaned and struck her.

Wolin died at the scene, says APD. The driver of the Mercedes stayed on scene and refused EMS. APD says this case is still active.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 30th fatal crash, resulting in 31 fatalities, for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 33 fatal crashes resulting in 35 fatalities.