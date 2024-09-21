Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Bastrop: police

The Brief Woman killed in auto-ped crash in Bastrop Investigation says she was attempting to cross eastbound main lanes when she was hit Crash shut down eastbound SH 71, but road has since reopened



A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on SH 71 in Bastrop on Saturday morning.

The Bastrop Police Department says on Sept. 21, around 11:29 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of SH 71 East in response to an auto-pedestrian crash. Bastrop Fire crews also responded to the scene to assist.

According to the preliminary investigation, a woman was attempting to cross the eastbound main lanes when she was struck.

Crews attempted CPR, but the woman died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck her sustained no reported injuries and no other injuries or damages were reported, police say.

The crash shut down eastbound SH 71 at TX 304 for two hours, but the roadway has since reopened.

Bastrop police are not identifying the woman until her next of kin has been notified.