Woman charged with murder in fentanyl-related death in Bastrop

A woman has been arrested and charged with murder for the fentanyl-related death of a teenager in Bastrop County.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a deceased person in northeast Bastrop back in February. Deputies arrived and found a 19-year-old in her bed unresponsive.

The teenager was pronounced dead and a search of her room uncovered a small white powdery substance, which was later confirmed to be fentanyl.

BCSO's Narcotics Unit began investigating how and where she got the fentanyl, as a new state law allows for a person to be prosecuted for murder if they give fentanyl to someone who later dies from a fentanyl overdose. An autopsy confirmed the teenager's cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators learned the teen had traveled to the Austin area to buy fentanyl the night before she died and were also able to identify the person suspected of selling her the fentanyl.

29-year-old Alba Karina Canales has been charged with first-degree felony murder in the teen's death and according to BCSO has a history of drug usage and trafficking.

Canales was arrested in Williamson County on the Bastrop County murder warrant and was found in possession of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, says BCSO.

She is currently in the Bastrop County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

BCSO says the case is still ongoing.