Woman threatens man with AK47-style gun prompting SWAT situation in Southeast Austin: APD

A woman is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Southeast Austin.

Austin police say it started around 10:39 p.m. on March 22, when a man called 911 to report a woman had pointed an AK47-style gun at him at the Woodway Square Apartments on Teri Rd.

The man said the woman was barricaded inside her apartment with several children between the ages of 5 and 9 and there were several firearms inside.

Officers made contact with the woman but she said she wasn't coming out, so they called in the SWAT team.

Negotiators stayed in contact with the woman, and police say that she made clear that she would come out eventually, but it had to be on her own time.

At 1:08 a.m. the woman exited the apartment with her children and surrendered peacefully.

No injuries were reported.

Police say it appears to be a family violence incident and the woman is now in custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The children were taken to a safe location.