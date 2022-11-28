Woman who died from self-inflicted wound after police shootout and had body in trunk, identified

article

The woman involved in a shootout with Dearborn police and had a body in her trunk was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and has been identified, Michigan State Police said late Monday.

The driver was identified as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee. The victim inside the trunk was identified as Eleni Kassa, 31 years old from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was reported missing to the police on Nov. 18.

Kassa's dead body was found in the trunk of a car that fled police during an attempted traffic stop. Circumstances around Kassa's death have not been determined, according to Michigan State Police, which added that detectives are interviewing witnesses including the front-seat female passenger in the crash.

Their car that crashed into a home at Tireman and Nomile on the Dearborn-Detroit border on Sunday.

Family told FOX 2 that Eleni Kassa was reported missing on Nov. 18 and it's believed her remains were found in the trunk of the car that crashed.

FOX 17 in Nashville reports Kassa did not pick up her daughter from school on Nov. 17 and hadn't been seen since.

The missing person investigation revealed a possible domestic violence incident between Kassa and her girlfriend, Hardwick, following an argument at Kassa’s Murfreesboro apartment. Kassa’s cell phone and car were left at the apartment, police said.

Dearborn police officers exchanged gunfire with Hardwick following the crash. It’s unclear if she was killed by police or if she shot herself. While officers investigated the scene, they found a dead body in the trunk of the suspect's vehicle.