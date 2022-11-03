Woman's body found buried beneath burn pit at Leander home, TCSO says

article

A man was arrested after a woman's body was found buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said on Oct. 31, deputies received a tip that a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Dr.

The person who provided the tip told deputies of second-hand knowledge that a woman might have been killed, and her body kept on the property.

Detectives immediately began questioning the suspect. As they ramped up their investigation, they said a homicide was committed.

A search warrant was secured, and an extensive search of the property was conducted on Nov. 2. Late that day, the body of a female was located, buried beneath a burn pit on the property.

An autopsy was conducted the morning of Nov. 3. Her identity will not be released publicly at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The suspect, Peter Perius, 52 of Leander is in custody on a Driving Without a License charge. Additional charges associated with this crime will be added.