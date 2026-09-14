Woman killed in SE Travis County hit-and-run crash: APD

The Brief APD investigating fatal auto-ped crash in southeastern Travis County Pedestrian died at a local hospital Driver did not stop, fled the scene



The Austin Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in southeastern Travis County.

What we know:

On Friday, Sept. 11, just after 6:30 a.m., APD officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Ross Road and Saint Thomas Drive, near Del Valle High School.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

APD says the driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled from the scene.

What we don't know:

APD did not identify the pedestrian or provide any information about the suspect driver or vehicle.

By the numbers:

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 58th fatal crash of the year, resulting in 58 fatalities.

On the date of this crash last year, Austin saw 72 fatal crashes, which resulted in 76 deaths.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.